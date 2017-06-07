Tesla Model 3’s First Buyers Will Only Get To Choose Exterior Color And Wheel Size

If you want to be among the first to own the upcoming Tesla Model 3, you’ll get only two choices in configuring your new EV.
Speaking to investors on Tuesday, Elon Musk said that early buyers will get to choose the exterior color and the wheel size and that’s it, as part of the company’s policy to let them quickly ramp up the production of the Model 3.
"You just need to decide what color you want and what size wheels, at least for the initial production," Musk said at an annual shareholder meeting in Silicon Valley, as reported by Reuters.
Tesla has received hundreds of thousands refundable deposits from potential customers for the Model 3, with Musk saying that buyers will get to configure their cars starting next month.
More choices will become available, Musk added, without saying when. The first examples of the Model 3 will come with two-wheel drive only, with Tesla likely adding an all-wheel drive option early next year.
Tesla revealed earlier that the Model 3 will offer a driving range of 215+ miles, a 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds and fewer than 100 configurations for customers to build their cars.
Images courtesy of Thomas Preisler/Facebook