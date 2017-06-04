Tesla Model S Receives 8-Bit Camo Wrap For Veterans Program

To help promote its veteran program and commemorate Memorial Day, Tesla has created a handful of distinctive one-offs over the past few years and has just rolled out its latest creation.
This year, the automaker joined forces with tuning company SS Customers and had a facelifted Model S wrapped in an eye-catching 8-bit camouflage that really catches the eye.
Hundreds of veterans are employed by the company through the Tesla U.S. Veterans Program, which aims to put their skills into good use within the firm, particularly at its Fremont facility in California and while this camo’d Tesla might be only a small gesture to some, it’s much greater to many others.