The Bullfrog Gallardo Wonders Why There Are So Many Songs About Rainbows

Lamborghini's mascot, as any supercar fanboy could tell you, is a raging bull. But with so many of the Italian automaker's supercars decked out in green, they often look more like Kermit the Frog than Ferdinand the Bull.
So what do you get when you cross a bull with a frog? A bullfrog, of course! And that's what this particular Gallardo is named.
Hailing from the mean streets of Tokyo, Japan, the Bullfrog Gallardo is riding on a set of rather sweet-looking Forgiato Troppo wheels in 20-inch diameter. It also appears to have been dropped closer to the ground and is clearly wearing an aftermarket body kit (whose front end, we might add, looks spot-on).
That makes it rather difficult to tell which version of the Gallardo we're looking at. There were so many, after all, produced over the model's decade of production. If we had to guess, though, we'd wager this one was built after the ten-cylinder supercar's update halfway through its lifecycle in 2008. Either way, that song about rainbows that Kermit is so well known for singing may very well have been about the bright colors in which Lambo typically paints its cars.