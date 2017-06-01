'The Eight Great Phantoms' To Preview Rolls Royce's 2018 Model

In late July, Rolls-Royce will open a special exhibition dubbed ‘The Eight Great Phantoms’ as it prepares to reveal the 2018 model.
All seven previous generations of Phantoms produced throughout its 92-year history will be present with one being showcased each week. The oldest, Fred Astaire’s 1927 Phantom I from the Petersen Automotive Museum, is the first one to be detailed.
Production of the Phantom started in 1925 and it proved so popular that just four years later, the Phantom II was released with a new chassis, redesigned engine and much improved handling. Development of the Phantom III began in 1932 and just 12 months later, Sir Henry Royce passed away aged 70.
Despite his passing, development of the third-generation Phantom continued and the vehicle was produced from 1936 to the start of World War II. For many years, it appeared as though the Phantom III would be the final one but in 1950, the Phantom IV appeared and was initially built exclusively for Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth. Another 17 examples were later built for other world leaders.
Between 1959 and 1968, the Phantom V ruled the streets and was immediately replaced by the Phantom VI which was in production for 22 years. Thirteen years later in 2003 is when the most-recent Phantom was released and in just a couple of months’ time, the eighth-generation car will premiere.
How will Rolls-Royce continue the legacy? Mark July 27 on your calendars to find out.