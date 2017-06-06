The Grand Tour Season Two Is Coming In October

The first season of The Grand Tour left a lot to be desired but the next installment of the series is coming sooner than some might expect.
During an appearance on The One Show yesterday, according to Digital Spy, may reportedly said "October is when you'll first be able to see it but after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course. I'm told to say that!"
The co-host wouldn't devolve clues about the upcoming season but confirmed it's "quite an expensive show to make." As he explained "There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K."
While some fans weren't fond of particular parts of the show, namely celebrity brain crash and the annoying comments of fake Stig, May promised changes are coming. Saying "It's going to look largely the same", the former Top Gear host confirmed "we've moved it on a bit in a way."
That's not much to go on but Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May were caught earlier this year filming a segment in Zadar, Croatia. That particular episode will apparently feature the Ariel Nomad and the Audi TT RS.