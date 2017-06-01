The McLaren 570S Has A Number Of Interesting Quirks

The McLaren 570S is certainly one of the most interesting offerings in the high-end sports car market. Not only does it have true supercar looks but it rivals the Porsche 911 on price and offers significantly more of that ‘exotic’ feeling.
But is it perfect or even totally logical? Of course not, as Doug DeMuro discovered in his recent review of a red 570S.
For example, the interior of the entry-level McLaren is full of strange little quirks including hidden storage pockets in the door panels as well as a gauge which tells you how many days you can keep the car sitting before its battery goes flat.
Other interesting touches found within the narrow cabin is a toggle that doubles as an adjuster for the wing mirrors and an on/off switch for the parking sensors as well as a host of different settings for the digital gauge cluster.
Beyond the car’s interesting quirks, the 570S is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine delivering 562 hp. While such a figure may seem relatively low in a world where horsepower wars are rife within almost all segments of the industry, the car is comfortably faster than 99 per cent of cars you'll meet on the street.