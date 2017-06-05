The Mighty McLaren 720S Wants To Have Its Cake And Eat It

There’s no denying that the new McLaren 720S is mighty impressive piece of kit, but what exactly does this mean in supercar terms?
Approaching things differently is sort of McLaren’s motto, and perhaps this is why you don’t know what to expect from the latest model that came out of Woking.
The numbers are certainly more than exciting, with the new twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pumping out 710hp (720PS) and 568lb-ft of torque, while still able to rev up to 8,500rpm. McLaren claims 2.8 seconds for the 0-60mph and 7.8 seconds for the 0-124mph sprint, while the quarter mile is dealt in 10.3 seconds. These are some eye-popping numbers.
And then you take a look at the rest of the car: not the sci-fi design approach, but the little things like the thin pillars on McLaren’s second-gen carbon fiber structure which give the cabin a very airy feeling and citycar-like visibility, or the cabin which now offers more space for both a passenger and your stuff.
McLaren created one of the fastest supercars on the planet this side of a Bugatti Chiron, but also gave it an unprecedented road-friendly character, creating one of the most nontraditional supercars ever.
DriveTribe reviews the new McLaren 720S in their latest video linked below
.