The Number Of The Beast: Litchfield’s Nissan GT-R LM20 Has 666 HP

It’s been 20 years since Litchfield first opened its doors for business in the UK and, to celebrate the occasion, they’ve decided to create this: the Litchfield GT-R LM20.
Their goal wasn’t just to create a more powerful Nissan GT-R and call it a day, that’s way too easy. Instead they wanted to offer a balanced GT-R that perfectly combines everyday usability with hypercar performance. To do that, each area of the car has been carefully honed, with Litchfield really exhibiting their two decades of experience throughout the car.
The suspension utilizes bespoke Bilstein Damptronic shocks along with custom Eibach springs and anti-roll bar, giving this GT-R a broader depth of adjustment. Litchfield’s front handling kit is also there, drastically improving the GT-R’s front geometry which leads to more grip and more feedback through the steering wheel.
A set of larger, 400mm Alcon front and rear discs take care of the necessary stopping duties while the bodywork features a subtle (for a GT-R) body kit, designed for better aero and made out of carbon fiber.
The twin-turbo V6 is now making 675PS (666hp) and 600lb-ft of peak torque between 2500 and 5100rpm are the headline figures, with 500 lb-ft of that torque available from just 2100rpm. Litchfield reckons that the LM20 is capable of a 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds, 0-100mph in 5.7 seconds and of a 203mph top speed.
Only 20 LM20s will be made, with Litchfield offering a 3-year warranty (that includes official track days with the GTR Owner’s Club) and breakdown cover. Who needs a Nismo, right?
Pistonheads delivers their verdict in their latest video linked below.