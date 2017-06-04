The Only Classic Thing About This 1963 Split-Window Corvette Restomod Are The Looks

Everyone loves the design of the original split-window Corvette but this example has more to offer than just good looks.
In this particular case, the beautiful classic lines are accompanied with a complete makeover, utilizing a modern tube chassis with a supercharged LSA V8 with over 600hp at the rear wheels and mated to a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox.
Supplied by SRIII Motorsports, the new chassis features front and rear suspension from a C7, a 9-inch rear end rated good for 1,200hp, C7 Z51 front brakes and Viking double adjustable coilover shocks and springs.
Similarly the interior has been revamped with respect to the classic aesthetic, featuring new digital gauges with analog faces, custom door panels, A/C vents and bezels that integrate modern features, such as a backup camera, Bluetooth and more.
This beautiful build is currently up for sale at the Bay City Motor Company for an undisclosed price.