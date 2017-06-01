There's A Rare 2006 Ford GTX1 Roadster For Sale In Dubai

Ford made over 4,000 examples of its GT supercar between 2004 and 2006, and they pop up for sale all the time. But the GTX1 is another story.
Haven't heard of it? It was an open-top version of the previous-generation Ford GT, and only about 50 of them were made. So it's not every day that we see one come up on the second-hand market, but that's just what we have here.
Like most (if not all) GTX1s, this one's painted a deep yellow with dark silver stripes, and even has wheels and brake calipers painted to match. It has less than 80 miles on the odometer, which is absurdly low for a car now over 10 years old – and which we'd be tempted to drive all day and all night.
It's listed for sale in Dubai (no surprise here...) by Deals on Wheels, the same broker that's previously listed such exotics as a Bugatti Veyron Meo Costantini edition, a Koenigsegg Agera, Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, McLaren 675LT, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari. The asking price? 1,999,000 Emirati dirham – equivalent to over $540,000.