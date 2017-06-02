These 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Renders Could Be Very Close To Reality

Toyota is working on a facelift for the Land Cruiser Prado and Instagramer Hamad1two3 has posted some rendering of what the model could look like.
If the pictures are accurate, the model will be equipped with a new front fascia which eschews the cartoonish headlights of the current model. The SUV also has a more aggressive front bumper, a restyled grille, and new fog lights. The rear end largely carries over but there's updated taillights, a new tailgate, and a modestly revised bumper.
Moving into the cabin, the images suggest drivers will find a new center stack with revised controls and updated switchgear. There also appears to be a new instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system.
While the renderings aren't definitive, Hamad1two3 has previously leaked photos of facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. This could suggest he has some insider information but nothing is official as of yet.
Regardless, the facelifted Land Cruiser Prado will reportedly be unveiled in September and come equipped with an assortment of Toyota Safety Sense systems. Nothing is official but the model is expected to have automatic high beam headlights, radar cruise control, a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection, and a lane departure warning system with steering assist.