These Human Car Sounds Are Absolutely Uncanny

Back in 2012, Daniel Jovanov rose to fame for his car sound impressions on Australia’s Got Talent and in the years since, he’s perfected the sounds of some of the world’s most recognizable vehicles.
We first showed you Jovanov’s unique skill a few years ago when he impressed VW’s WRC drivers and recently, the crew from 1320video caught up with the human sound machine to hear him replicate some very familiar sounds.
From the famed RB26 of the Nissan Skyline through to the 4G63 of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Jovanov hits it out of the park with his impressions.
Perhaps our favorite is his perfect rendition of what a twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Gallardo sounds like under heavy acceleration (skip to 6:45). Compare it to an onboard video of a boosted Lambo at full throttle and you’ll see what we mean.