This Audi RS Concept Has A Little "Chiron" In It

With mega-aggressive design studies such as this one, it's easy to ask yourself why Audi hasn't blessed us with a four circle-badged hypercar yet.
To be fair, you wouldn't have to wonder long and hard about it, since the VW Group does own Bugatti, and then you have the Porsche 918 Spyder which can mix it up with the best of them as well.
Yet Audi still have some great designs in their portfolio, and if you take a modern-day R8 and throw in some wacky, race-inspired elements to make it seem wider, lower and more futuristic, you may end up with something like this.
Drawn up by designer Milen Ivanov, this Audi RS Concept kind of looks like it has room for only one occupant (the driver), which is fine for the track, less fine if you're making a hypercar to rival the "Holy Trinity".
Other features to note would be the carbon fiber body, cameras for wing mirrors, wheels that look like engine blades from a jet plane, and a rear end that genuinely reminds us of the Chiron.