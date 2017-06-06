This Glow-In-The-Dark Corvette Art Car's Going To Race At Le Mans

There'll be dozens of cars competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this summer, racing in and out of the night around the clock. So how do you make one Corvette in the lowest racing class stand out among the competition?
Larbre Competition intends to stand apart from the speeding crowd with this special C7.R art car, decked out in a special glow-in-the-dark livery.
Revealed at the Circuit de la Sarthe during this past weekend's official test session, the #50 Corvette features a graffiti-style paintjob designed by street artist Ramzi Adek. The finished product looks unique, to say the least, and is strikingly different from the usual yellow paint these competition Corvettes usually wear.
Christian Philippon, Romain Brandela, and Fernando Rees will share driving duties in the LMGTE Am category in the race that's set to kick off less than two weeks from now. If precedent is anything to go by, they stand a decent chance of winning, too. The French team has taken numerous class victories at Le Mans and in other sports racing series, most recently in 2012 with a class win in the previous Corvette C6.R. However it performs, though, it surely won't go by unnoticed.