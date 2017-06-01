Three Killed In Dramatic Texas Dealership Shooting [w/Video]

Three people have been killed during a shooting at a Nissan dealership in Texas.
On Wednesday at approximately 7:10 pm, private investigators Gabriel Bernal and Fidel Garcia entered the Nissan of Greenville facility to arrest 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, a wanted man from Minnesota.
Dramatic video from the scene shows the moment the two bounty hunters entered the small glass cubical where Hutchinson was with their guns drawn.
According to police, Hutchinson tried to pull out his gun but dropped it on a desk. A scuffle then broke out between the three and the wanted man was able to retrieve the gun and fire. In total, 20 shots were fired in just six seconds.
Speaking about the incident, police said “A scuffle ensued in the office as Hutchinson tried to pick up the weapon. Hutchinson was able to retrieve his weapon and began firing. Both Garcia and Bernal returned fire ... all three subjects suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene."
In an interview with NBCDFW, dealership owner Rick Ford said the two men arrived at the dealerships earlier in the day and identified themselves as federal agents waiting for a suspect.
Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing