Toyota Supra Could Be Offered Exclusively With Automatic Gearbox

Fans have been clamoring for a new Supra and Toyota is finally answering them thanks to a partnership with BMW. Unfortunately, a new report is indicating enthusiasts might be a little dismayed with the end result.
Citing insider sources, Autocar is reporting the Supra's hybrid powertrain could necessitate the use of an automatic transmission. This wouldn't please purists, but manual transmissions are becoming increasingly rare and the take rate on cars that do offer them is pretty low in the United States.
If the Supra is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, it will reportedly be the same one as the BMW Z4. However, rumors suggest the gearbox would come with its own unique ratios.
Toyota has been tight-lipped about that car's powertrain but the magazine reports the Supra will use a BMW-sourced gasoline engine, a couple of electric motors, and supercapacitors to store energy. The latter technology will be borrowed from the TS030 Hybrid and give the Supra a bit of a racing pedigree.
The car will reportedly arrive sometime next year which seems possible as BMW is expected to preview the Z4 with a concept at the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance. The production model is set to debut in late 2018 so it's likely the Supra will also debut around the same time.
