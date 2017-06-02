Tuned Audi Q2 Looks Like A Confused Hatch [w/Video]

The Audi Q2 is not exactly tuning material, but this didn’t stop the brand with the four rings from hosting a challenge in Germany.
Three tuners were selected to prove their skills, at the automaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt, and one of them was AH Exclusive Parts.
Led by Alois Hankofer, the company's proposition features H&R coilover, which bring the ride height all the way down, OEM roof rack and cargo box, and a set of Vossen ML-R2 wheels, 20-inch in size, which spins around an RS brake conversion on the front axle. Carbon bits complete the look on the outside.
Opening the door reveals some more parts made from the lightweight material, along with two Recaro bucket seats, a color-coded roll bar, which blends with the red exterior tone, and Alcantara trim.
Highlighting the visual updates applied to this Audi Q2 is an extensive image gallery, and a 4+-minute long video, which were released by Vossen, and reveal the vehicle on the go, with the owner of AH Exclusive Parts explaining some of the build process.