Tuned Mercedes-AMG E63 S Storms Down 1/4 Mile In 10 Seconds

It is almost ridiculous how fast the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S is as it knocks on the door of mid-engine supercars all while being one of the most luxurious vehicles on the planet.
Unsurprisingly, tuning companies have already started fettling with the car to make it even faster and with some upgrades from PP-Performance, one satin silver can breeze down the quarter mile in just 10.9 seconds.
This particular E63 S has 75 hp and 150 Nm (110.6 lb-ft) more than the standard model, meaning its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 now churns out 679 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. That’s even more grunt than the mighty McLaren 675LT.
As customers continue to get the keys to the new E63 S, we can expect a number of leading tuning companies to offer a huge range of upgrades for the vehicle and in our eyes, that can only be a good thing.