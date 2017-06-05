TVR To Reveal New 200MPH Sportscar At Goodwood Revival

British carmaker TVR announced that it will unveil their all-new model at the Goodwood Revival on September 8.
The new 200mph sports car, created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, will sprint from zero to 60mph in less than 4 seconds and tip the scales at around 1,200kg.
Together with the announcement, TVR released another teaser image of the new model, showing one of the car's exhaust pipes sitting behind the front wheel.
Power will come from a Cosworth-developed 5.0-litre V8 engine, giving the new TVR a 400bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio. TVR isn’t revealing the final performance figures of the engine just yet, but it’s safe to expect around 480hp.
The new TVR will be based on a tubular structure that features bonded-in carbon fiber panels, a recipe coming from Murray’s iStream Carbon design.
This will be the first time the Goodwood Revival will host the launch of a brand-new model. TVR is planning to build 500 Launch Edition examples priced at under £90k, with a limited number of cars still available to order.
"It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans – and in our 70th anniversary year", said Les Edgar, Chairman of TVR. "After a series of secret private viewings organised for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September."