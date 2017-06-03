U.S. Senator Says Most Of 46 Million Recalled Takata Airbags Aren't Fixed Yet

Over 65 per cent of the 46.2 million Takata airbag inflators recalled in the United States have not been repaired, according to a recent report.
Nationwide recalls of the airbags commenced in 2015 after it was discovered that the inflators could explode with excessive force and send metal shrapnel throughout a vehicle’s interior. At least 16 deaths and over 180 injuries worldwide have been blamed on the inflators.
According to Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, just 15.8 million inflators in the U.S. had been repaired through mid-May. Nelson says that an additional 8.8 million owners have received recall notices but that repairs were delayed due to the limited availability of parts, Reuters reports.
In a statement, Nelson called on President Trump to nominate a candidate to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to lead the recalls.
“We’re in desperate need of a leader who will commit to resolving this Takata mess,” he said.
The NHTSA revealed in December 2016 that by 2019, 64 million Takata airbags will need to be recalled in the United States. In February, Takata agreed to pay $1 billion to resolve an investigation into its inflators after pleading guilty to charges of criminal wrongdoing in the U.S.