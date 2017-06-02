Vauxhall Bids Farewell To VXR8 With 586HP GTS-R Special
| By Michael Gauthier
Vauxhall is preparing to say goodbye to the VXR8 as the company has announced plans to introduce the VXR8 GTS-R at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Set to become the most powerful vehicle ever sold by the company, the VXR8 GTS-R has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 595 PS (586 hp) and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque.
This means the new 'R' model has 19 PS (18 hp) more than the standard VXR8 GTS, albeit 49hp less than Holden's Commodore GTS-R W1 that adopts the ZR1's 635hp V8.
Besides being more powerful, the GTS-R has been equipped with a new front bumper, revised side skirts, and carbon fiber front fender vents. The car also has a front splitter, a unique diffuser, and a four-tailpipe exhaust system with diamond-shaped tips. Rounding out the changes are a carbon fiber rear spoiler and new 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
The interior seems to largely carryover as Vauxhall only mentioned a few minor modifications. Highlights include leather and Alcantara sport seats with diamond stitching and an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel.
To keep things under control, engineers equipped the GTS-R with a limited slip differential and a torque vectoring system. The model has also been outfitted with an upgraded braking system that has six-piston monoblock calipers up front with 410mm (16.1 inch) brake discs.
Production will be limited to 15 units and pricing starts at £74,500 ($96,008).
