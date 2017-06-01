VW Adds Autonomous Emergency Braking On All Of Its UK Vans

Driving a Volkswagen commercial vehicle will become safer from June 1, as all vans sold in the UK will be fitted with autonomous emergency braking (AEB), as standard.
This action is the latest in a string of moves, which will see the addition of these systems across the industry, as they are seen as "probably the most significant development in vehicle safety since the seatbelt", by Thatcham Research.
The AEB has the potential to save more than 100 lives and prevent 120,000 injuries, over the next ten years, in Europe's largest right-hand drive market, while going easier on the wallet of the owner by dropping some 10 percent from the insurance premium, on average, compared to a vehicle that doesn’t have this system.
"Volkswagen is a trailblazer, and should be applauded for being the first manufacturer to fit AEB as standard on all its vans in the UK. The truth is that we are seeing a year on year rise in deaths, and serious injuries, involving vans which this technology can help avoid."
"It is shocking that AEB, a proven lifesaving technology, has not been widely available to van owners or drivers until now. We call upon all vehicle manufacturers to follow Volkswagen's lead, and fit AEB as standard across all their light commercial vehicles, as soon as possible", said Thatcham Research's CEO, Peter Shaw.
Part of the autonomous emergency braking, the Front Assist, with City Emergency Braking, uses a radar built into the front end of the van to recognize critical distances to the vehicle in front. This helps ensure safe stopping in two stages, by warning the driver with visual and audible signals of the imminent collision, and by applying the brakes on its own, as a last resort.