VW Golf Mk2 With 950HP Screams Its Lungs Out During Half-Mile Run

With the right skills and a generous budget, the sky is limit when it comes to tuning cars. And it don't get much cooler than an old Volkswagen Golf Mk2 with insane power.
Spotted during the Race1000 in Germany, where it shared the same space with a much newer Golf 5 R32, this highly modified machine demonstrated its mind-blowing abilities, in front of the crowd, running a half-mile in just 17.37 seconds, with a top speed of 285.44km/h (177.36mph).
According to the description, the super hatch, which has come seriously close to the hypercar territory, makes a whopping 950 horses. What its owner did to it, beneath the skin, is a good question, as beside the massive intercooler that breaths from under the front bumper, and what seems to be a four-wheel drive system visible for a few brief seconds, we're left with nothing when it comes to its mods.
However, putting down almost 1,000hp required some serious engineering, which likely led to some heavy chassis reinforcements, and as a safety measure, the owner installed a roll cage, and a bucket seat with racing harness, inside.