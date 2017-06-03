VW Group Wagons Compared: Audi A4 vs Skoda Superb vs VW Passat

If you’re looking for a new wagon and happen to live in Europe, chances are that, depending on your budget, one or more of these three models are on your list.
The VW Group is currently offering a very strong team of wagons to choose from, including the Skoda Superb, the VW Passat and the Audi A4.
The first two are based on the same platform, with the Audi getting its own underpinnings. However, the VW Group has laid out a very clear market strategy for all three, with the Skoda being the most affordable option of the three, the Audi holding the title of the more premium model and the VW sitting between the two.
It all comes down to what you really look for in an estate model: Skoda’s offering might be the cheapest of the three but is also the roomiest as well, with the Passat slightly falling behind it and the Audi A4 clearing favoring style over practicality.
CarWow compares the Skoda Superb Estate with the VW Passat Estate and the Audi A4 Avant in their latest video review that you can watch right below.