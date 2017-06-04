Watch Out, BMW's X5 M And X6 M Could Be Mislabeled!

BMW has to issue recalls from time to time, just like any other automaker. This one, however, affects two of its most powerful performance models – those being the latest 2017-model X5 M and X6 M.
The Bavarian automaker's most potent crossovers pack a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 kicking out a prodigious 567 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels for a 0-60 time of four seconds flat.
That's some mighty big performance for a vehicle weighing upwards of 5,000 pounds, or more than two Mazda MX-5 Miatas. Fortunately the recall won't impede many owners from experiencing all that punch for very long. In fact, the campaign only affects 24 units in the United States, and their owners won't even have to take them to their local dealership for service.
The minor issue comes down to a Tire Information Label that incorrectly states that the wheels measure 20 inches in diameter when in fact they're 21-inchers. So BMW will mail the corrected labels to those two dozen owners who'll simply have to stick 'em on there.