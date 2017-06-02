Watch Two Tuned Audi RS6 Avants Race From Rolling Start

Even though we're looking at two equally powerful Audi RS6 models taking each other on in a straight line, the race still resulted with one of them running away with the win.
The Misano Red model features a DBR Stage 2 kit, boosting power to 750 horses and an impressive 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The other car is a Matte Daytona Grey RS6 with similar power figures and a Stertmann Stage 2 tune.
In spite of their similarities, one of these cars pulled away at a steady rate almost as soon as the drivers floored the throttle, although there didn't seem to be more than a second or so between them.
Still, it was an interesting battle with a more than interesting soundtrack coming from those modded 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 units, which usually generate 560 PS and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, unless you opt for the 605 PS, 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) Performance version.