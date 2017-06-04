We're Pretty Sure This Diesel VW Wouldn't Pass Emissions Testing

No matter which side of the debate you may fall on, you have to admit that Volkswagen was pretty clever about the way it worked around emissions regulations for its diesel engines. This, however... this isn't clever. It's just crude – deliciously so, to some, we're sure.
Listed for sale on Facebook (and brought to our attention via Reddit) is a 1998 VW New Beetle. It packs the 1.9-liter TDI engine option, but rather than trying to fly under the radar on its best behavior, this one goes all in, Nebraska-style.
In what could only take place in the home state of Rolling Coal, this bug has been fitted with a five-inch-diameter, truck-style smoke stack of an exhaust pipe, along with extra-large trailering mirrors (like you might find on a heavy-duty pickup), and an LED light bar on the roof. The seller says it has an upgraded turbocharger, injectors, and head studs, so maybe it puts out a bit more than the 89 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque it produced when new.
The wheels look stock, but they're fitted to 5-inch spacers for a wider stance. It even has custom gauges and a Mac Tools pin-up calendar on the dash to make it feel that much more like a big diesel truck. With all those mods, it's listed for sale at $1,000, but there's a certain air of the troll about this one... so we'll take that coal with a grain of salt or two. Whether it actually exists as specified or not, this kind of approach might make President Trump (or at least some of his supporters) rethink his approach to German cars. Mexican-made ones, too, for that matter.