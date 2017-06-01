What Is This Dodge Viper ACR Doing At The Nurburgring?

In January, a bunch of Viper enthusiasts set up a crowdfunding campaign to attempt to set a new production car lap record around the Nurburgring in a Viper ACR Extreme.
Four months later, the page has raised just over $153,000 of its $159,000 goal and during a recent Touristenfahrten session at the ‘Ring, a fully-specced Viper ACR was filmed lapping the track.
No confirmation has been given if the Viper in question is related to the crowdfunding campaign but if it is, then another blisteringly fast lap around ‘Green Hell’ could be just a few weeks away.
In the time since the campaign was announced in January, the Nurburgring record has been slashed by three different cars, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the NIO EP9 and the McLaren P1 LM. The record now sits at 6:43.2, almost 15 seconds quicker than long-time record holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder.
According to some sources, Dodge set an unofficial 7:01.67 lap time in the 2016 Viper ACR during its development in October 2015. If the Viper enthusiasts behind the project want to set a new record, that time will have to be smashed by almost 20 seconds.