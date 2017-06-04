2017 Seat Leon Ticks Most Of The Right Boxes, Says WhatCar

Jay Leno has just taken delivery of his 2017 Ford GT and while the car is worth almost half a million dollars, it’ll be right at home in th...

https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-Y_djVjeEaj0/WSuf8aYf_BI/AAAAAAAAtMQ/jbYS8QmLqE4qTMuYZFFvLviC3HVjqGMpwCLcB/s72-c/Jay-Leno-Ford-GT.jpg