Wimmer-Tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate Is More Powerful Than A Ferrari F12tdf

Since this Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate is not exactly a sleeper, the fact that it stands out as much as it does visually makes perfect sense.
Before moving on to the styling front, let's cover its technical sheet, which saw numerous improvements made by Wimmer to the twin-turbo V8 engine, now making 801PS (790hp) and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque.
The 291PS (287hp) and 200Nm (148lb-ft) increase over the stock car was achieved by making a software adjustment, a turbocharger upgrade, revised nozzles, fuel pump, and intercooler, and with the installation of an additional water pump, high-performance air filters, and a handcrafter stainless steel exhaust system.
Besides the technical upgrades, Wimmer's Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate has also received a KW coilover suspension, a set of BBS rims, 20-inch in size, wrapped in 245/30 and 265/20 tires (front and rear), plus a special body wrap that contributes to its newfound flair.
Adding these aftermarket parts to your powerful compact luxury wagon will set you back for at least €29,500 ($33,220).