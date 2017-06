Wimmer-Tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate Is More Powerful Than A Ferrari F12tdf

PHOTO GALLERY

Since this Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate is not exactly a sleeper, the fact that it stands out as much as it does visually makes perfect sense.Before moving on to the styling front, let's cover its technical sheet , which saw numerous improvements made by Wimmer to the twin-turbo V8 engine, now making 801PS (790hp) and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque.The 291PS (287hp) and 200Nm (148lb-ft) increase over the stock car was achieved by making a software adjustment, a turbocharger upgrade, revised nozzles, fuel pump, and intercooler, and with the installation of an additional water pump, high-performance air filters, and a handcrafter stainless steel exhaust system.Besides the technical upgrades, Wimmer's Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate has also received a KW coilover suspension, a set of BBS rims, 20-inch in size, wrapped in 245/30 and 265/20 tires (front and rear), plus a special body wrap that contributes to its newfound flair.Adding these aftermarket parts to your powerful compact luxury wagon will set you back for at least €29,500 ($33,220).