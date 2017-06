Would You Pick An Aston Martin One-77 Over A McLaren P1 Or A Pagani Huayra?

PHOTO GALLERY

Having a $2.5 million budget to blow on a supercar would allow one to go beyond the likes of a Ferrari 488, McLaren 650S and Lamborghini Huracan.Heck, it would even top a used F12tdf, 675LT, and Aventador, and open up a completely new market, which includes the Aston Martin One-77 , among others.Built by the British marque in just 77 examples (hence its name), the high-end machine can currently be purchased for €2+ million, and this one, which is listed on, comes at a cool €2.2 million ($2.47 million). It was made in 2014, and since then, its owner has put 850km (528 miles) on the clock, which still makes it brand new.Paying €2.15 million ($2.4 million) would get youMcLaren P1, which is not only one year younger, but it plays in the same league as the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 , with its hybrid powertrain that produces an amazing 916PS (903hp) and 978Nm (722lb-ft) of torque.Depending on each individual's personal taste, €2,08 million ($2.34 million) could make your garagewith a 3-year old Pagani Huayra that has 2,500km (1,553 miles) on the odo and looks just as good as when it first left the factory.So which one would it be, then?