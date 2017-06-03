Would You Pick An Aston Martin One-77 Over A McLaren P1 Or A Pagani Huayra?

Having a $2.5 million budget to blow on a supercar would allow one to go beyond the likes of a Ferrari 488, McLaren 650S and Lamborghini Huracan.
Heck, it would even top a used F12tdf, 675LT, and Aventador, and open up a completely new market, which includes the Aston Martin One-77, among others.
Built by the British marque in just 77 examples (hence its name), the high-end machine can currently be purchased for €2+ million, and this one, which is listed on Mobile, comes at a cool €2.2 million ($2.47 million). It was made in 2014, and since then, its owner has put 850km (528 miles) on the clock, which still makes it brand new.
Paying €2.15 million ($2.4 million) would get you this McLaren P1, which is not only one year younger, but it plays in the same league as the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918, with its hybrid powertrain that produces an amazing 916PS (903hp) and 978Nm (722lb-ft) of torque.
Depending on each individual's personal taste, €2,08 million ($2.34 million) could make your garage richer with a 3-year old Pagani Huayra that has 2,500km (1,553 miles) on the odo and looks just as good as when it first left the factory.
So which one would it be, then?