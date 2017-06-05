Yearly Hyper And Super Car Track Meet Is An Orgy Of Sounds And Sights

Held each year at TT Circuit Assen in The Netherlands, the Supercars Sunday event is one place you can go to check out some of the worlds fastest and most powerful machines.
This year's lineup was as spectacular as ever, and thanks to Carspotter Jeroen, we get to hear some of the most powerful hypercars in the world launch themselves forward while making all the right noises.
Speaking of the lineup, this meet had everything from the Koenigsegg Agera RS prototype to the Agera RS ML, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and WRC Edition, two LaFerraris, one McLaren P1 and one P1 GTR, plus the ultra-rare Tramontana sportscar from Spain.
The rest of the field was packed full of Porsches, Ferraris, Aston Martins and so on. The likes of the Nissan GT-R or the Mercedes-AMG GT R were actually among the more "down to Earth" supercars present at the Dutch event.
Once you check out the clip, drop us a line to let us know which of these machines would make your all-time top 5.