10 Iconic Ferraris To Star In Project Cars 2

It is not just the likes of F1 2017 and Forza Motorsport 7 we’re looking forward to, Project Cars 2 is also just around the corner and is shaping up to be even better than the first iteration.
Gamers will be able to pilot a number of iconic Ferrari models from the automaker’s 70-year history, including classics like the 330 P4 right through to the modern LaFerrari.
In total, there will be ten Ferraris on offer; the 330 P4, 365 GTB4 Competizione, 288 GTO, F40 LM, F333 SP, F50 GT, Enzo, 488 GT3 and 488 GTE. That may be a relatively small list compared to what Forza will offer but it should still be enough to whet the appetite of gamers.
Project Cars 2 will be released on 22 September 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.