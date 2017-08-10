10 People Injured During Nurburgring Touristenfahrten Event

The chaos continues on the Nürburgring as yet another Touristenfahrten event has resulted in a series of accidents.
According to Motorsport, ten people were injured on Sunday following a series of crashes that resulted from a sports car spilling fluid on the Fuchsrohre section of the Nordschleife.
The incident is still under investigation but the Rhineland-Palatinate state police department says six people received minor injuries while four were left with series injuries. The crashes were apparently bad enough that rescue crews had to cut two people from their vehicles.
Autoblog discovered video from the accident on YouTube and it shows a group of cars traveling down a stretch and apparently hitting an oil slick. After hitting the fluid, a BMW Z4 slid out of control and clips an Audi R8 before crashing into a wall.
The latest series of accidents is remarkably similar to one that occurred a few weeks ago. During that Touristenfahrten, a BMW M3 caught on fire and spilt fluid all over the track. This caused a Honda S2000 to lose control and crash into a metal barrier backwards. Soon afterwards, a motorcyclist put his bike down and skidded several feet before landing in the middle of the track with cars quickly approaching.