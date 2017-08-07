1,100 HP Camaro ZL1 Sets 9.5 Sec Quarter Mile

Dodge’s Challenger SRT Demon has taken the muscle car to new heights and while it’s the most accelerative production car on the planet, real drag racing enthusiasts know that the aftermarket world is where the ultimate in performance can be found.
Eager to show that it can do better than Dodge, Vengeance Racing have created an extreme 1,100 hp 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that absolutely owns the drag strip.
During recent testing, the muscle car, fitted with GM’s available 10-speed automatic transmission, sprinted down the quarter mile in 9.58 seconds at 152.97 mph. Such a time is only marginally quicker than the Demon’s official 9.65 quarter mile record but rolling drag races would be where most of the Camaro’s additional performance would be visible.
A couple of decades ago, Camaro’s with this much power would have been virtually undriveable on the street but nowadays, such wild creations are just as suited to highway cruising as they are full throttle races. Will the horsepower wars ever stop?