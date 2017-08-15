15Yr Old Dubai Kid Wraps His Ferrari F12Berlinetta In Louis Vuitton Livery

What did you do when you were 15? Actually, don't answer that, because whatever you did, you most likely didn’t have your own Ferrari, like this kid.
His name is Rashed Belhasa, or 'Money Kicks' on YouTube, son of Ahmed Saif Belhasa, a Dubai construction tycoon that's believed to be worth at least $2.1 billion.
So when you have an empire lying around, you're bound to make your kid's life easy, so Rashed was allowed to buy his own Ferrari F12Berlinetta, which came in a yellow shade that didn’t really suit his taste.
And what did he do? Well, he turned to a wrapping firm to have his Italian exotic machine covered in a very special Louis Vuitton livery, filmed almost the entire thing, and posted it online, where it has received almost 1.7 million views, at the time of writing.
However, since Rashed is only 15 years old, he's not allowed to drive, but this hasn’t stopped him from hiring a personal chauffeur that now gets to enjoy the supercar, among others.
The kid's extravagant lifestyle doesn’t only include expensive vehicles and exotic vacations, as he also met quite a few celebrities, from musicians to football/soccer players, so checking out his Instagram page should keep you busy for a few minutes.