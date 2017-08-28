1925 Ford Model T Roadster Review In: It Drives Like A Lawnmower

If you ever get the chance to drive a mid-20's Ford Model T Roadster, it seems that you'll be better off not expecting it to drive like an actual car.
According to Regular Cars and their humorous take on things, the Ford Model T actually drives more like a lawnmower, simply because you don't actually get in it, but rather "on it".
At the end of the video, we're reminded that the Model T was actually built for a world with no proper roads, so driving one today isn't exactly the same as it was back when the Titanic going down was still fresh on everyone's mind.
One way to describe what the Model T is like to drive is "cruise control all the time." You'll understand what that means once you see the clip, but it's worth noting that getting behind the wheel of this car means to actually learn how to drive it - even though the concept behind it is very basic.
As for how fast you can go in one, the lawnmower comparison should lower any expectations you might have. On average, around 40 mph (64 km/h).