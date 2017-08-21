1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Best Of Show At Pebble Beach

A 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer has been named Best of Show at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
To take out the top prize, the car outshone 200 other entries from all corners of the globe and is the pride and joy of Bruce McCaw.
The car was originally delivered to a Captain Miller on behalf of Earl Howe, the founder of the British Racing Drivers’ Club. Despite its age, the vehicle retains its original chrome-plated wheels and has a blue paint scheme inspired by a dress from the 1850s made of peacock feathers.
Funnily enough, the Mercedes was a finalist competing against a 1957 Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spyder, owned by the brother of Bruce McCaw.
“We've had the car for several years. The question was whether or not to restore it. I always hate to restore something that doesn't need it. But we finally found enough pictures that we knew the car needed to be restored,” McCaw said.