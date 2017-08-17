1965 Shelby Cobra Roadster Could Sell For $1.2 Million

A very special 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster will be auctioned off during Monterey Car Week in the coming days.
VIN number CSX2588, this Cobra Roadster is particularly special because it was the last 289 Cobra ever sold to the public and the second-last built. The final unit built, CSX2589, has been owned since new by Carroll Shelby and his family.
Set to be sold by Mecum Auctions, the car retains its original chassis, body, engine and drivetrain, making it an exceptionally desirable piece for collectors. It was originally sold new to A.L. Gassaway from Long Beach, California, before passing through the hands of five other owners before its impending auction.
Pre-auction estimates suggest it will sell for between $1 million and $1.2 million. While such a figure is high for a Cobra, it is nothing compared to the record price paid for one. At last year’s Monterey auctions, the very first Shelby Cobra, VIN CSX2000, sold for $13.75 million.