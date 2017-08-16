1965 Shelby GT350R Resumes Production This Fall Thanks To Former Shelby Employees

The 1965 Shelby GT350R is going back into production thanks to handful of people who helped to build the original model.
Officially licensed by Ford and Shelby, the continuation cars will be built by the Original Venice Crew which is comprised of former Shelby American employees Peter Brock, Jim Marietta, and Ted Sutton.
The company will base the model off 1965 Mustangs which are equipped with a 4.7-liter (289 cubic inch) V8 engine and a four-speed Borg Warner transmission. This is the same basis for the Shelby GT350 but the cars will incorporate several enhancements which were designed by Brock but left out of the original model due to time constraints.
The updates include a new front valance, Plexiglas windows, and a Ford-designed independent rear suspension. According to Brock, "While these changes may look subtle, they combine with the new suspension to dramatically change the character of the car.”
Production is slated to begin this fall and the company says the model will be "authentic from its spartan race-bred interior to the mechanicals and cosmetics." As a result, the cars will feature fully reconditioned bodies, a period correct transmission, and an engine sourced from the Carroll Shelby Engine Company.
Production will be limited to 36 units and the first model will make several appearances around Monterey, California this week.