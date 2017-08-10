1974 BMW 2002 Turbo Is A Collector's Dream

Take a break from whatever you're doing and check out this gorgeous BMW 2002 Turbo.
It was made in 1974, and it's part of the 1,672 units that rolled off the line from '73 to '75, an homologation special, and the brand's first road-going car to have been fitted with a turbo.
The BMW 2002 Turbo defined BMW and helped it become the major player that we all know, and despite being made more than 40 years ago, its performance is still impressive: 7.5sec from 0-60mph (96km/h) and a top speed of 131mph (210km/h). Powering it is a 2.0-liter four-banger that makes 170 horses and 177 pound-feet (240Nm) of torque.
If this particular example has made you want it, then you should know that it will go under the hammer at SilverstoneAuctions, on September 2, during their Salon Prive sale.
Not much is known about it, as at the time of writing the auction house hasn’t released any details other that it's a left-hand drive example, and that's it's estimated to change hands for £60,000-£70,000 ($78,082-$91,095), plus a buyer's premium of 15 percent, tax included.
By comparison, that's on the same level as a new M4 Coupe or M4 Convertible, which start from £59,080 ($76,884) and £63,180 ($82,220), respectively, in the United Kingdom.