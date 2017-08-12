1975 Porsche 911 Turbo Continues To Tick Away After 725,000 Miles

Although many Porsche 911s sit in garages for most of their lives, the 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo owned by Canadian Bill MacEachern is different. In fact, it has over 725,000 miles (1.165 million km) under its belt.
MacEachern took delivery of the German sports car in May 1976 and before long, he was bitten by the racing bug and undertook multiple cross-continent trips to attend races in Florida, Georgia, New England, California and everywhere else in between.
Throughout the next 30 years, MacEachern drove the 911 Turbo on a daily basis until it was hit by an SUV in 2009 when it had 528,165 miles (850,000 km) on the clock. Despite damage to the axle shaft, suspension arm and fender, the enthusiastic owner ensured it was repaired immediately and continued a 30-hour drive to Monterey.
In 2012, the fabled 621,371 mile (1,000,000 km) mark was reached. Speaking to 911 Magazine, MacEachern said “The car clicked over its one-millionth kilometer on the way to the famous swap meet in Hershey, Pennsylvania and we had a little celebration with champagne toasts when I got back to Toronto.”
Now with 725,000 miles (1,165,937 km) under its belt, MacEachern still gets a massive thrill driving it.
“The 930 was just such an amazing watershed machine. Porsche Turbos have set new standards of excellence as both racing machines and high-performance road machines. And they’re still a one-of-a-kind thrill to own and drive today,” he says.