1989 Toyota Supra Turbo Wants You To Put Some Miles On It

How much do you value the third generation Toyota Supra? Enough to pay around £9,000 ($11,645) at an auction for a good example?
If so, then you should book a hotel room, and a flight, to The Warwickshire Exhibition Center, near Leamington, Spa, UK, for September 23, when this example will go under the hammer at ClassicCarAuctions.
Some details that should interest a potential bidder include its year of manufacture, condition, mileage, history file, and estimated selling price. These are, in order: 1989, 'good', 35,000 miles (56,327km), 'yes', it's accompanied by an extensive history file, according to the vendor, and it should go for £7,000-£9,000 ($9,057-$11,645), plus a buyer's premium of 12 percent, tax included.
Of course, some may wish that this would have been a fourth-gen Toyota Supra, known for its immense tuning potential and reliability, but what's wrong with this classic stock one?