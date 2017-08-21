1994 Ford Taurus SHO Is Still Somewhat Of A Sleeper

If you're trying to talk your parents into buying you your first car, telling them you want a 23-year old Taurus might not be a bad idea.
The catch is to make sure it's a Taurus SHO, especially since not everyone knows that SHO models are supposed to be quicker than your average Taurus.
This one here is a 1994 Taurus SHO, a second-generation model. This means it's packing less aggressive body cladding (unlike the first-gen Taurus SHO) and a unique front end.
It also has a 5-speed manual transmission and a 3.0-liter 220 HP (223 PS) engine. It's by no means lightning fast, but back in the day, this was a "sleeper saloon", one that could deliver one or two thrills, as long as you only went searching for them in a straight line.
According to Regular Cars, the 94 Taurus SHO is far from being the best handling car in the world, but even today, if you manage to find a well-kept one, you'll get decent performance from it and you'll probably draw in crowds of people at car meets.