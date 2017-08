2001 Daewoo Leganza Gets Mocked By Cheeky Valet

PHOTO GALLERY

Usually, driving a 16-year old car doesn't necessarily mean anybody's looking to make fun of your ride, although, not all cars are created equal.This is a Daewoo Leganza, a car not everyone is familiar with. The Leganza is a mid-size luxury saloon (yes luxury), which was built by Daewoo between 1997 and 2002, with Egypt getting it until 2008.It was actually designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and when it came out, it proved bigger and more spacious than most non-premium saloons of similar dimensions.As for what happened here, according to apost by, this 2001 Leganza was handed off to a valet who was cheeky enough to write something that wasn't very nice on the parking ticket.We can imagine that this model might appear a bit odd to somebody who's never even heard of one, but in terms of quality, it wasn't that far removed from some late 90's sedans built in the U.S.Either way, here's the whole story behind what happened: