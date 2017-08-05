2002 Ford Thunderbird Sounds Like Good Value For A Sunday Cruiser

Remember the time Ford reinvented the Thunderbird? Thanks to the gods of depreciation, the last T-Bird might prove to be good value for someone looking for a special and comfortable cruiser.
This specific one is an early 2002 example with 30k miles on the clock and comes equipped with a folding soft top, as well as a removable hardtop.
It’s based on the same platform with the Lincoln LS and the Jaguar S-Type, with power provided by the latter’s 252hp 3.9-liter V8, paired to a five-speed automatic gearbox. It also retains all-original paint and all of its onboard features work correctly.
The dashboard’s design is shared with the period Lincoln LS and the leather upholstery shows up to be in a good condition. Many people criticized Ford at the time for the Thunderbird’s cabin not keeping up with the exterior design and we can see why.
The eleventh generation Thunderbird might not have gained many followers with its heavily retro design but it remains one of the most distinctive models of the recent past. At least it’s an honest, comfortable cruiser for not a lot of money and that’s always appealing.
This 2002 Ford Thunderbird is currently on auction over at Bring A Trailer, so head over there if you want to try your luck.