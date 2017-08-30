2012 Terradyne Gurkha Is An Armoured Ford F-550XL That'll Cost You $699,900

But what on Earth is a Terradyne Gurkha, you ask? It's an armored truck, based on a Ford F-550 XL, which can handle just about everything that can be thrown, or launched at it.
According to the ad posted on Jamesedition, it features Level 7 ballistic, and .50 caliber armored protection, and it can take multiple hits, from any type of weapon, in the exact same spot, without having its armor pierced.
Moreover, it apparently takes several hours to breach its exterior, using a plasma cutter, so its occupants will most likely be the last people standing, in case anything goes bad.
Only 2 Terradyne Gurkhas were built, and both of them retain the 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel engine of the F550 XL, feeding 300hp and 660lb-ft (895Nm) of torque to all four corners. Its straight-line performance is irrelevant, since it weighs as much as a small house.
The vehicle features two remote control-operated roof-mounted search lights, several loud sirens, six gun ports on the doors and rear side, different interior lighting colors, front winch, and run-flat Continental MTP 81 All Terrain tires.
This is also the same truck that featured in the Robocop movie, and it can be purchased immediately, at $699,900.