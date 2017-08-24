2017 Chevy Camaro V6 Makes For A Good Rental Car, Sort Of

Regular Cars recently took this almost-new Camaro V6 automatic for a spin and found it sufficiently quick, albeit a tad broken.
With less than 3,000 miles (under 4,828 km) on the clock, this car was already having steering alignment issues, which is really not befitting for a sports car.
However, other than that, we reckon a V6-powered modern Chevy Camaro is a nice way of getting from point A to point B. It's got good power, sufficient torque and a pleasant soundtrack. This particular model was also equipped with the automaker's 8-speed paddle shift automatic.
Regarding performance, the Camaro V6 is using a 3.6-liter V6 engine, sending 335 HP (339 PS) and 284 lb-ft (385 Nm) of torque towards its rear wheels, resulting in a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of roughly 5 seconds.
All that aside, as you may expect, this review, while shorter than usual, also packs a specific brand of humor, something we've gotten used to when it comes to Regular Car video reviews.