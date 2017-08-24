2017 Isuzu D-MAX Arctic Trucks AT35 Is One Mean Truck

Isuzu is bringing back the AT35 version for the new generation D-Max, engineered once again by Arctic Trucks to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions.
Isuzu’s new pickup truck now rides on huge 35-inch tyres wrapped around 17x10 alloys. The body is raised by 30mm (1.18 inches) and the suspension by 20mm (0.8 inches).
The extended wheel flares house perfectly the bigger wheels and tires and also give the new D-Max AT35 a proper aggressive look.
Under the bonnet of the new generation D-Max lies Isuzu’s all-new 1.9-liter turbodiesel producing 162hp (164PS) and 265lb-ft (360Nm) of torque. The powerplant meets the Euro 6 standards without the use of AdBlue and enables the truck for a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a 1 tonne payload.
The 2017 D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 will be available as a double cab and either a manual or an automatic transmission. Standard kit will include features like keyless entry & push button start system, 7” multifunction colour touchscreen, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Audio, satellite navigation and a set of black alloy wheels.
Customers will be able to choose between Splash White, Cosmic Black, Obsidian Grey, Venetian Red, Tundra Green, Titanium Silver and Nautilus Blue for the exterior of the new D-Max AT35. Prices for both the manual and automatic versions start at £37,995 in the UK.