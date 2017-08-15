2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Comes Out As "Good Enough" In KBB Review

Since bringing the Qashqai to the U.S. and calling it the Rogue Sport, Nissan have sent their sub-compact crossover to do battle against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Chevy Trax and Mazda CX-3.
While it's not a crowded segment (yet), the Rogue Sport still needs to be on its best behavior in order to compete with the best of them - and there are some pretty good small SUVs out there at the moment.
Over the course of this video review, Kelley Blue Book editor Micah Muzio talks about how different/similar the Rogue Sport is when compared to the larger Rogue, while giving us a rundown of its practicality, on-board features, driving dynamics and pricing.
Much like a previous Rogue Sport review from a few months ago, this one also states that you shouldn't expect any sporty characteristics from this car when you're sat behind the wheel. Muzio did however like the quiet cabin and comfortable suspension, calling the car "generally delightful" to drive.
Currently, U.S. buyers can purchase the 2017 Rogue Sport in one of three different trim levels (S, SV, SL), with the entry-level S version costing upwards of $21,420 MSRP.